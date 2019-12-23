R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) vs. Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ): Which is the Better Investment?

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) shares are up more than 3.03% this year and recently decreased -0.73% or -$0.03 to settle at $4.08. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ), on the other hand, is up 29.84% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $41.03 and has returned 3.98% during the past week.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) and Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) are the two most active stocks in the Business Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect RRD to grow earnings at a -5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 46.27% for Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ).

Cash is king when it comes to investing. RRD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, CUZ’s free cash flow per share was -0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, RRD’s free cash flow was -0.05% while CUZ converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CUZ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

RRD trades at a forward P/E of 4.53, and a P/S of 0.05, compared to a forward P/E of 117.23, a P/B of 1.41, and a P/S of 10.28 for CUZ. RRD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. RRD is currently priced at a -37.23% to its one-year price target of 6.50. Comparatively, CUZ is -7.59% relative to its price target of 44.40. This suggests that RRD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. RRD has a beta of 1.76 and CUZ’s beta is 0.85. CUZ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. RRD has a short ratio of 5.82 compared to a short interest of 4.70 for CUZ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CUZ.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) beats Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RRD generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, RRD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, RRD is more undervalued relative to its price target.