Qudian Inc. (QD) vs. At ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI): Which one is Better Stock To Hold?

The shares of Qudian Inc. have increased by more than 11.89% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 2.13% or $0.1 and now trades at $4.80. The shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI), has jumped by 232.26% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $36.25 and have been able to report a change of 15.41% over the past one week.

The stock of Qudian Inc. and ChemoCentryx, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. QD has an EBITDA margin of 34.59%, this implies that the underlying business of QD is more profitable. The ROI of QD is 16.80% while that of CCXI is -117.10%. These figures suggest that QD ventures generate a higher ROI than that of CCXI.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, QD’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0, while that of CCXI is negative -0.04.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for QD is 4.50 and that of CCXI is 3.10. This implies that it is easier for QD to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than CCXI. The debt ratio of QD is 0.29 compared to 0.32 for CCXI. CCXI can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than QD.

QD currently trades at a forward P/E of 2.07, a P/B of 0.80, and a P/S of 0.96 while CCXI trades at a P/B of 34.20, and a P/S of 57.00. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, QD is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of QD is currently at a -37.82% to its one-year price target of 7.72. Looking at its rival pricing, CCXI is at a -21.2% relative to its price target of 46.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), QD is given a 2.40 while 1.50 placed for CCXI. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for QD stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for QD is 3.77 while that of CCXI is just 3.25. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CCXI stock.

Conclusion

The stock of ChemoCentryx, Inc. defeats that of Qudian Inc. when the two are compared, with CCXI taking 3 out of the total factors that were been considered. CCXI happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, CCXI is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for CCXI is better on when it is viewed on short interest.