Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) vs. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR): Comparing the Life Insurance Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) shares are up more than 15.93% this year and recently increased 0.32% or $0.3 to settle at $94.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR), on the other hand, is up 10.76% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $118.02 and has returned 3.79% during the past week.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) and Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) are the two most active stocks in the Life Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect PRU to grow earnings at a 6.91% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DLR is expected to grow at a 16.66% annual rate. All else equal, DLR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 20.89% for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR). PRU’s ROI is 5.60% while DLR has a ROI of 2.80%. The interpretation is that PRU’s business generates a higher return on investment than DLR’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. PRU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +16.91. Comparatively, DLR’s free cash flow per share was -1.55. On a percent-of-sales basis, PRU’s free cash flow was 10.79% while DLR converted -10.62% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PRU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PRU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.33 versus a D/E of 1.33 for DLR. DLR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PRU trades at a forward P/E of 7.60, a P/B of 0.58, and a P/S of 0.59, compared to a forward P/E of 72.23, a P/B of 2.95, and a P/S of 7.76 for DLR. PRU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PRU is currently priced at a -4.21% to its one-year price target of 98.69. Comparatively, DLR is -12% relative to its price target of 134.12. This suggests that DLR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. PRU has a beta of 1.60 and DLR’s beta is 0.36. DLR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PRU has a short ratio of 2.71 compared to a short interest of 12.74 for DLR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PRU.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) beats Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PRU generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PRU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, PRU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.