Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) vs. Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL): Which is the Better Investment?

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) shares are up more than 16.53% this year and recently decreased -0.27% or -$0.05 to settle at $18.68. Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL), on the other hand, is up 14.53% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $20.18 and has returned 1.61% during the past week.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) and Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect DOC to grow earnings at a 9.70% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 75.74% for Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL). DOC’s ROI is 1.20% while GNL has a ROI of 2.10%. The interpretation is that GNL’s business generates a higher return on investment than DOC’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. DOC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.03. Comparatively, GNL’s free cash flow per share was -0.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, DOC’s free cash flow was -0% while GNL converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DOC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

DOC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.66 versus a D/E of 1.15 for GNL. GNL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

DOC trades at a forward P/E of 57.48, a P/B of 1.46, and a P/S of 8.54, compared to a forward P/E of 67.27, a P/B of 1.06, and a P/S of 6.06 for GNL. DOC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. DOC is currently priced at a -4.35% to its one-year price target of 19.53. Comparatively, GNL is -8.98% relative to its price target of 22.17. This suggests that GNL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. DOC has a beta of 0.38 and GNL’s beta is 0.71. DOC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. DOC has a short ratio of 2.40 compared to a short interest of 4.66 for GNL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DOC.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) beats Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DOC is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, DOC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.