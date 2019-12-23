PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) vs. Luminex Corporation (LMNX): Breaking Down the Asset Management Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) shares are up more than 3.45% this year and recently increased 0.15% or $0.01 to settle at $6.59. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX), on the other hand, is down -2.42% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $22.55 and has returned 4.35% during the past week.

PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) and Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect PNNT to grow earnings at a 2.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LMNX is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, LMNX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 8.38% for Luminex Corporation (LMNX).

Cash is king when it comes to investing. PNNT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.13. Comparatively, LMNX’s free cash flow per share was +0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, PNNT’s free cash flow was -0.01% while LMNX converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LMNX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PNNT trades at a forward P/E of 8.67, a P/B of 0.76, and a P/S of 3.94, compared to a forward P/E of 296.71, a P/B of 2.17, and a P/S of 3.09 for LMNX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PNNT is currently priced at a -8.34% to its one-year price target of 7.19. Comparatively, LMNX is -5.05% relative to its price target of 23.75. This suggests that PNNT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. PNNT has a short ratio of 1.01 compared to a short interest of 5.12 for LMNX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PNNT.

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) beats PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LMNX , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.