Parsley Energy, Inc. (PE) vs. GoPro, Inc. (GPRO): Breaking Down the Independent Oil & Gas Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) shares are up more than 15.08% this year and recently increased 0.11% or $0.02 to settle at $18.39. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO), on the other hand, is up 3.77% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $4.40 and has returned -0.45% during the past week.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) and GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PE to grow earnings at a 23.91% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GPRO is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, PE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 3.28% for GoPro, Inc. (GPRO). PE’s ROI is 6.70% while GPRO has a ROI of -27.10%. The interpretation is that PE’s business generates a higher return on investment than GPRO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. PE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.13. Comparatively, GPRO’s free cash flow per share was -0.35. On a percent-of-sales basis, PE’s free cash flow was -2.25% while GPRO converted -4.75% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. PE has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 1.30 for GPRO. This means that GPRO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.38 versus a D/E of 1.11 for GPRO. GPRO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PE trades at a forward P/E of 10.98, a P/B of 0.89, and a P/S of 3.08, compared to a forward P/E of 9.57, a P/B of 4.89, and a P/S of 0.65 for GPRO. PE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. PE is currently priced at a -24.2% to its one-year price target of 24.26. Comparatively, GPRO is -19.27% relative to its price target of 5.45. This suggests that PE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. PE has a beta of 0.63 and GPRO’s beta is 0.85. PE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. PE has a short ratio of 1.82 compared to a short interest of 5.16 for GPRO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PE.

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) beats GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PE is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. PE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.