Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) vs. BorgWarner Inc. (BWA): Comparing the Gold Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) shares are up more than 2.28% this year and recently decreased -0.88% or -$0.08 to settle at $8.98. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), on the other hand, is up 27.29% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $44.22 and has returned 0.96% during the past week.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) and BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, BWA is expected to grow at a -0.62% annual rate. All else equal, OR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 15.15% for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. OR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.16. Comparatively, BWA’s free cash flow per share was +1.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, OR’s free cash flow was -0.01% while BWA converted 2.1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BWA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

OR trades at a P/B of 1.00, compared to a forward P/E of 10.76, a P/B of 2.04, and a P/S of 0.91 for BWA. OR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. OR has a short ratio of 1.95 compared to a short interest of 3.95 for BWA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for OR.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) beats BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. OR is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, OR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, OR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.