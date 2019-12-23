ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) vs. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK): Comparing the Semiconductor – Broad Line Industry’s Most Active Stocks

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) shares are up more than 46.09% this year and recently increased 1.01% or $0.24 to settle at $24.12. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK), on the other hand, is up 24.52% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $12.44 and has returned 4.01% during the past week.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ON to grow earnings at a 1.11% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has an EBITDA margin of 19.61%. This suggests that ON underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ON’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.32. Comparatively, BRMK’s free cash flow per share was -0.07.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ON has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 80.10 for BRMK. This means that BRMK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ON’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.12 versus a D/E of 0.00 for BRMK. ON is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ON trades at a forward P/E of 14.84, a P/B of 3.08, and a P/S of 1.75, compared to a forward P/E of 10.37, a P/B of 1.58, and a P/S of 32.87 for BRMK. ON is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ON is currently priced at a 0.04% to its one-year price target of 24.11. Comparatively, BRMK is -0.48% relative to its price target of 12.50. This suggests that BRMK is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ON has a short ratio of 5.28 compared to a short interest of 0.12 for BRMK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BRMK.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) beats ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. BRMK is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BRMK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, BRMK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BRMK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.