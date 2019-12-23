NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) and Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) Go Head-to-head

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) shares are up more than 2.58% this year and recently increased 0.77% or $0.31 to settle at $40.62. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN), on the other hand, is down -80.53% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $0.16 and has returned 4.66% during the past week.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) and Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect NRG to grow earnings at a 31.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, YTEN is expected to grow at a 0.00% annual rate. All else equal, NRG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) has an EBITDA margin of 13.91%. This suggests that NRG underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. NRG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.52. Comparatively, YTEN’s free cash flow per share was -0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, NRG’s free cash flow was 4.04% while YTEN converted -0.13% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NRG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. NRG has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 2.00 for YTEN. This means that YTEN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

NRG trades at a forward P/E of 9.70, and a P/S of 1.11, compared to a P/B of 0.77, and a P/S of 5.99 for YTEN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. NRG is currently priced at a -15.57% to its one-year price target of 48.11.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NRG has a beta of 0.75 and YTEN’s beta is 2.98. NRG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. NRG has a short ratio of 1.83 compared to a short interest of 0.03 for YTEN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for YTEN.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) beats Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) on a total of 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. NRG is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, NRG is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,