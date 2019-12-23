Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and At Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) Going Head-to-head

The shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. have increased by more than 35.79% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 4.01% or $2.22 and now trades at $57.56. The shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ:SHEN), has slumped by -9.67% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $39.97 and have been able to report a change of 5.63% over the past one week.

The stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that NCLH will grow it’s earning at a 6.08% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to SHEN which will have a positive growth at a 24.40% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of SHEN implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. NCLH has an EBITDA margin of 28.92%, this implies that the underlying business of SHEN is more profitable. The ROI of NCLH is 9.70% while that of SHEN is 6.40%. These figures suggest that NCLH ventures generate a higher ROI than that of SHEN.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, NCLH’s free cash flow per share is a positive 3.58, while that of SHEN is positive 0.01.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for NCLH is 0.20 and that of SHEN is 1.70. This implies that it is easier for NCLH to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than SHEN. The debt ratio of NCLH is 1.00 compared to 1.53 for SHEN. SHEN can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than NCLH.

NCLH currently trades at a forward P/E of 10.31, a P/B of 1.97, and a P/S of 1.94 while SHEN trades at a forward P/E of 25.59, a P/B of 4.19, and a P/S of 3.08. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, NCLH is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of NCLH is currently at a -11.12% to its one-year price target of 64.76. Looking at its rival pricing, SHEN is at a -8.47% relative to its price target of 43.67.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), NCLH is given a 1.70 while 2.20 placed for SHEN. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for SHEN stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for NCLH is 3.68 while that of SHEN is just 5.18. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for NCLH stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Shenandoah Telecommunications Company defeats that of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. when the two are compared, with SHEN taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. SHEN happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, SHEN is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for SHEN is better on when it is viewed on short interest.