NIC Inc. (EGOV) and Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) Go Head-to-head

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) shares are up more than 77.08% this year and recently increased 0.27% or $0.06 to settle at $22.10. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), on the other hand, is down -38.25% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $1.34 and has returned 3.88% during the past week.

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) and Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect EGOV to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CSLT is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, CSLT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. NIC Inc. (EGOV) has an EBITDA margin of 22.85%. This suggests that EGOV underlying business is more profitable EGOV’s ROI is 27.40% while CSLT has a ROI of -20.10%. The interpretation is that EGOV’s business generates a higher return on investment than CSLT’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. EGOV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.37. Comparatively, CSLT’s free cash flow per share was -0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, EGOV’s free cash flow was 0.01% while CSLT converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EGOV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. EGOV has a current ratio of 2.70 compared to 1.80 for CSLT. This means that EGOV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EGOV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.01 for CSLT. CSLT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EGOV trades at a forward P/E of 26.15, a P/B of 6.17, and a P/S of 4.27, compared to a P/B of 1.08, and a P/S of 1.29 for CSLT. EGOV is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. EGOV is currently priced at a -6.63% to its one-year price target of 23.67. Comparatively, CSLT is -47.24% relative to its price target of 2.54. This suggests that CSLT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. EGOV has a beta of 0.86 and CSLT’s beta is 1.51. EGOV’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. EGOV has a short ratio of 2.78 compared to a short interest of 2.56 for CSLT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CSLT.

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) beats NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CSLT is more profitable. In terms of valuation, CSLT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CSLT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CSLT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.