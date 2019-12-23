National Instruments Corporation (NATI) vs. First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC): Which is the Better Investment?

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) shares are down more than -6.28% this year and recently decreased -0.40% or -$0.17 to settle at $42.53. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC), on the other hand, is up 9.44% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $25.96 and has returned 3.26% during the past week.

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) and First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) are the two most active stocks in the Technical & System Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect NATI to grow earnings at a 5.79% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FFBC is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, FFBC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 68.6% for First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC). NATI’s ROI is 11.80% while FFBC has a ROI of 14.80%. The interpretation is that FFBC’s business generates a higher return on investment than NATI’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. NATI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.05. Comparatively, FFBC’s free cash flow per share was +0.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, NATI’s free cash flow was 0.48% while FFBC converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NATI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NATI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.22 for FFBC. FFBC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

NATI trades at a forward P/E of 37.64, a P/B of 4.81, and a P/S of 4.16, compared to a forward P/E of 12.85, a P/B of 1.13, and a P/S of 4.22 for FFBC. NATI is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. NATI is currently priced at a -6.18% to its one-year price target of 45.33. Comparatively, FFBC is 3.84% relative to its price target of 25.00. This suggests that NATI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. NATI has a beta of 0.88 and FFBC’s beta is 1.25. NATI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. NATI has a short ratio of 2.69 compared to a short interest of 10.06 for FFBC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NATI.

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) beats First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NATI has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. NATI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, NATI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.