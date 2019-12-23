Momo Inc. (MOMO) vs. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS): Which is the Better Investment?

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares are up more than 49.65% this year and recently increased 0.14% or $0.05 to settle at $35.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS), on the other hand, is up 51.60% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $47.30 and has returned -1.29% during the past week.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) and DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect MOMO to grow earnings at a 2.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DKS is expected to grow at a 8.25% annual rate. All else equal, DKS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 6.57% for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS). MOMO’s ROI is 16.00% while DKS has a ROI of 16.90%. The interpretation is that DKS’s business generates a higher return on investment than MOMO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. MOMO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.71. Comparatively, DKS’s free cash flow per share was -3.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, MOMO’s free cash flow was 7.56% while DKS converted -3.17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MOMO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MOMO has a current ratio of 6.10 compared to 1.40 for DKS. This means that MOMO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MOMO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.41 versus a D/E of 0.00 for DKS. MOMO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MOMO trades at a forward P/E of 10.46, a P/B of 4.07, and a P/S of 3.15, compared to a forward P/E of 12.33, a P/B of 2.35, and a P/S of 0.48 for DKS. MOMO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. MOMO is currently priced at a -20.33% to its one-year price target of 43.93. Comparatively, DKS is -5.08% relative to its price target of 49.83. This suggests that MOMO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. MOMO has a beta of 2.20 and DKS’s beta is 0.62. DKS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MOMO has a short ratio of 1.97 compared to a short interest of 8.23 for DKS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MOMO.

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) beats DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MOMO is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. MOMO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MOMO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.