Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) and Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Go Head-to-head

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) shares are up more than 38.56% this year and recently decreased -1.10% or -$0.26 to settle at $23.43. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC), on the other hand, is down -26.40% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $0.92 and has returned -1.76% during the past week.

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Parts industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect MTOR to grow earnings at a 8.30% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Meritor, Inc. (MTOR) has an EBITDA margin of 14.36%. This suggests that MTOR underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MTOR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.31. Comparatively, UEC’s free cash flow per share was -0.03.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MTOR has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 8.10 for UEC. This means that UEC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MTOR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.45 versus a D/E of 0.00 for UEC. MTOR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MTOR trades at a forward P/E of 7.48, a P/B of 4.97, and a P/S of 0.42, compared to a P/B of 2.36, for UEC. MTOR is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. MTOR is currently priced at a -10.47% to its one-year price target of 26.17. Comparatively, UEC is -65.93% relative to its price target of 2.70. This suggests that UEC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. MTOR has a beta of 2.28 and UEC’s beta is 1.34. UEC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. MTOR has a short ratio of 8.28 compared to a short interest of 33.71 for UEC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MTOR.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC) beats Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. UEC is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UEC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, UEC is more undervalued relative to its price target.