McKesson Corporation (MCK) vs. Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI): Breaking Down the Drugs Wholesale Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) shares are up more than 24.59% this year and recently increased 1.50% or $2.03 to settle at $137.64. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI), on the other hand, is down -12.26% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $33.28 and has returned 0.18% during the past week.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) and Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs Wholesale industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect MCK to grow earnings at a 7.22% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HI is expected to grow at a 12.50% annual rate. All else equal, HI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 22.66% for Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI). MCK’s ROI is 2.10% while HI has a ROI of 11.70%. The interpretation is that HI’s business generates a higher return on investment than MCK’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MCK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.17. Comparatively, HI’s free cash flow per share was +0.68. On a percent-of-sales basis, MCK’s free cash flow was -0.01% while HI converted 2.36% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MCK has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.70 for HI. This means that HI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MCK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.26 versus a D/E of 0.82 for HI. MCK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MCK trades at a forward P/E of 8.89, a P/B of 3.89, and a P/S of 0.11, compared to a forward P/E of 12.33, a P/B of 2.78, and a P/S of 1.15 for HI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MCK is currently priced at a -11.24% to its one-year price target of 155.07. Comparatively, HI is -32.77% relative to its price target of 49.50. This suggests that HI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. MCK has a beta of 1.12 and HI’s beta is 1.30. MCK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MCK has a short ratio of 2.56 compared to a short interest of 2.97 for HI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MCK.

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) beats McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HI , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. HI is more undervalued relative to its price target.