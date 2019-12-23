Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Go Head-to-head

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) shares are up more than 33.30% this year and recently decreased -0.17% or -$0.05 to settle at $29.62. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE), on the other hand, is up 29.65% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $2.23 and has returned 13.78% during the past week.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) are the two most active stocks in the Building Materials Wholesale industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect LPX to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CLNE is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, CLNE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.82% for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE). LPX’s ROI is 19.70% while CLNE has a ROI of 0.60%. The interpretation is that LPX’s business generates a higher return on investment than CLNE’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. LPX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.04. Comparatively, CLNE’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, LPX’s free cash flow was 0.17% while CLNE converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LPX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. LPX has a current ratio of 3.50 compared to 1.80 for CLNE. This means that LPX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LPX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.29 versus a D/E of 0.17 for CLNE. LPX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LPX trades at a forward P/E of 16.90, a P/B of 2.96, and a P/S of 1.48, compared to a P/B of 0.93, and a P/S of 1.46 for CLNE. LPX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. LPX is currently priced at a -8.86% to its one-year price target of 32.50. Comparatively, CLNE is -62.83% relative to its price target of 6.00. This suggests that CLNE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. LPX has a beta of 1.43 and CLNE’s beta is 1.96. LPX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. LPX has a short ratio of 3.24 compared to a short interest of 2.10 for CLNE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CLNE.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) beats Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CLNE is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CLNE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CLNE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CLNE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.