LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) vs. Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC): Which is the Better Investment?

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) shares are up more than 13.79% this year and recently decreased -0.68% or -$0.08 to settle at $11.72. Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC), on the other hand, is up 26.93% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $43.98 and has returned 2.57% during the past week.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) and Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) are the two most active stocks in the Regional Airlines industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, HWC is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, HWC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 83.48% for Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC). LTM’s ROI is 5.00% while HWC has a ROI of 22.80%. The interpretation is that HWC’s business generates a higher return on investment than LTM’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. LTM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +546.57. Comparatively, HWC’s free cash flow per share was +0.48. On a percent-of-sales basis, LTM’s free cash flow was 3349.08% while HWC converted 3.19% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LTM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LTM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.70 versus a D/E of 0.07 for HWC. LTM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

LTM trades at a forward P/E of 19.06, a P/B of 2.50, and a P/S of 0.73, compared to a forward P/E of 10.60, a P/B of 1.06, and a P/S of 3.44 for HWC. LTM is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. LTM is currently priced at a -2.82% to its one-year price target of 12.06. Comparatively, HWC is -1.54% relative to its price target of 44.67. This suggests that LTM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. LTM has a beta of 1.34 and HWC’s beta is 1.41. LTM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. LTM has a short ratio of 4.96 compared to a short interest of 8.81 for HWC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LTM.

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) beats LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HWC has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HWC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value,