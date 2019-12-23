Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) vs. Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO): Breaking Down the Resorts & Casinos Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) shares are up more than 31.66% this year and recently decreased -0.94% or -$0.65 to settle at $68.53. Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO), on the other hand, is up 92.11% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $116.67 and has returned 2.87% during the past week.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) and Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) are the two most active stocks in the Resorts & Casinos industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect LVS to grow earnings at a 2.88% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, QRVO is expected to grow at a 11.90% annual rate. All else equal, QRVO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 27.87% for Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO). LVS’s ROI is 19.10% while QRVO has a ROI of 4.60%. The interpretation is that LVS’s business generates a higher return on investment than QRVO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. LVS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.01. Comparatively, QRVO’s free cash flow per share was +1.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, LVS’s free cash flow was 0.06% while QRVO converted 4.25% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, QRVO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. LVS has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 3.50 for QRVO. This means that QRVO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LVS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.23 versus a D/E of 0.24 for QRVO. LVS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LVS trades at a forward P/E of 20.58, a P/B of 9.83, and a P/S of 3.88, compared to a forward P/E of 17.61, a P/B of 3.21, and a P/S of 4.40 for QRVO. LVS is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. LVS is currently priced at a -2.37% to its one-year price target of 70.19. Comparatively, QRVO is 13.8% relative to its price target of 102.52. This suggests that LVS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. LVS has a beta of 1.63 and QRVO’s beta is 1.12. QRVO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. LVS has a short ratio of 2.04 compared to a short interest of 2.33 for QRVO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LVS.

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) beats Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. QRVO is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, QRVO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value,