Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) vs. Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD): Which is the Better Investment?

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) shares are up more than 16.68% this year and recently increased 1.94% or $1.63 to settle at $85.83. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD), on the other hand, is up 42.31% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $38.01 and has returned 3.37% during the past week.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) and Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) are the two most active stocks in the Food – Major Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect LW to grow earnings at a 7.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WAFD is expected to grow at a 7.00% annual rate. All else equal, LW’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 74.42% for Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD). LW’s ROI is 22.90% while WAFD has a ROI of 21.20%. The interpretation is that LW’s business generates a higher return on investment than WAFD’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. LW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.08. Comparatively, WAFD’s free cash flow per share was +0.56. On a percent-of-sales basis, LW’s free cash flow was 4.2% while WAFD converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LW’s debt-to-equity ratio is 24.34 versus a D/E of 0.00 for WAFD. LW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

LW trades at a forward P/E of 23.32, a P/B of 136.24, and a P/S of 3.28, compared to a forward P/E of 14.60, a P/B of 1.48, and a P/S of 4.40 for WAFD. LW is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. LW is currently priced at a 0% to its one-year price target of 85.83. Comparatively, WAFD is 10.72% relative to its price target of 34.33. This suggests that LW is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. LW has a short ratio of 5.85 compared to a short interest of 10.65 for WAFD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LW.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) beats Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LW is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. LW is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LW has better sentiment signals based on short interest.