KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) vs. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP): Comparing the Asset Management Industry’s Most Active Stocks

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) shares are up more than 51.04% this year and recently decreased -0.44% or -$0.13 to settle at $29.65. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP), on the other hand, is up 85.67% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $36.28 and has returned 10.48% during the past week.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect KKR to grow earnings at a -2.57% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HZNP is expected to grow at a 12.80% annual rate. All else equal, HZNP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 25.82% for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP). KKR’s ROI is 1.60% while HZNP has a ROI of 0.30%. The interpretation is that KKR’s business generates a higher return on investment than HZNP’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. KKR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.44. Comparatively, HZNP’s free cash flow per share was +0.43. On a percent-of-sales basis, KKR’s free cash flow was 10.11% while HZNP converted 6.67% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KKR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

KKR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.62 versus a D/E of 0.87 for HZNP. KKR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

KKR trades at a forward P/E of 14.18, a P/B of 1.68, and a P/S of 5.50, compared to a forward P/E of 18.74, a P/B of 4.35, and a P/S of 5.24 for HZNP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. KKR is currently priced at a -14.26% to its one-year price target of 34.58. Comparatively, HZNP is -4.78% relative to its price target of 38.10. This suggests that KKR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. KKR has a beta of 1.67 and HZNP’s beta is 0.87. HZNP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. KKR has a short ratio of 6.34 compared to a short interest of 5.95 for HZNP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HZNP.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) beats KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HZNP is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, HZNP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.