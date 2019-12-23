Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) vs. Enbridge Inc. (ENB): Comparing the REIT – Retail Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) shares are up more than 40.14% this year and recently decreased -0.05% or -$0.01 to settle at $20.53. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), on the other hand, is up 26.83% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $39.42 and has returned 2.90% during the past week.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) and Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect KIM to grow earnings at a 4.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ENB is expected to grow at a 3.74% annual rate. All else equal, KIM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 18.42% for Enbridge Inc. (ENB). KIM’s ROI is 3.30% while ENB has a ROI of 3.60%. The interpretation is that ENB’s business generates a higher return on investment than KIM’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. KIM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.20. Comparatively, ENB’s free cash flow per share was +0.00. On a percent-of-sales basis, KIM’s free cash flow was -7.25% while ENB converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ENB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

KIM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.08 versus a D/E of 1.08 for ENB. KIM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

KIM trades at a forward P/E of 26.91, a P/B of 1.76, and a P/S of 7.56, compared to a forward P/E of 19.63, a P/B of 1.70, and a P/S of 2.11 for ENB. KIM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. KIM is currently priced at a -0.73% to its one-year price target of 20.68. Comparatively, ENB is -5.38% relative to its price target of 41.66. This suggests that ENB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. KIM has a beta of 0.57 and ENB’s beta is 0.64. KIM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. KIM has a short ratio of 5.11 compared to a short interest of 4.20 for ENB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ENB.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) beats Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ENB is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ENB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, ENB is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ENB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.