Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) and Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) Go Head-to-head

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) shares are up more than 12.60% this year and recently increased 1.19% or $0.34 to settle at $28.87. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI), on the other hand, is down -59.41% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $8.26 and has returned -11.75% during the past week.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) and Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) are the two most active stocks in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect KDP to grow earnings at a 15.54% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) has an EBITDA margin of 23.81%. This suggests that KDP underlying business is more profitable KDP’s ROI is 2.70% while PBYI has a ROI of -55.70%. The interpretation is that KDP’s business generates a higher return on investment than PBYI’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. KDP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.21. Comparatively, PBYI’s free cash flow per share was -0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, KDP’s free cash flow was 3.97% while PBYI converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KDP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. KDP has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 1.70 for PBYI. This means that PBYI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KDP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.66 versus a D/E of 5.48 for PBYI. PBYI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KDP trades at a forward P/E of 20.61, a P/B of 1.77, and a P/S of 3.65, compared to a P/B of 18.77, and a P/S of 1.20 for PBYI. KDP is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. KDP is currently priced at a -8.64% to its one-year price target of 31.60. Comparatively, PBYI is -31.9% relative to its price target of 12.13. This suggests that PBYI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. KDP has a beta of 0.52 and PBYI’s beta is 1.64. KDP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. KDP has a short ratio of 18.68 compared to a short interest of 3.79 for PBYI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PBYI.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) beats Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KDP is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk.