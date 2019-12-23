Intuit Inc. (INTU) vs. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX): Comparing the Application Software Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares are up more than 35.69% this year and recently increased 1.16% or $3.05 to settle at $267.10. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX), on the other hand, is down -4.33% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $2.21 and has returned -2.21% during the past week.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect INTU to grow earnings at a 11.01% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Intuit Inc. (INTU) has an EBITDA margin of 61.01%. This suggests that INTU underlying business is more profitable INTU’s ROI is 36.60% while ACRX has a ROI of -213.90%. The interpretation is that INTU’s business generates a higher return on investment than ACRX’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. INTU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.11. Comparatively, ACRX’s free cash flow per share was -0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, INTU’s free cash flow was -4.26% while ACRX converted -0.59% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ACRX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. INTU has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 7.50 for ACRX. This means that ACRX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

INTU trades at a forward P/E of 31.28, a P/B of 19.19, and a P/S of 9.91, compared to a P/S of 72.29 for ACRX. INTU is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. INTU is currently priced at a -4.8% to its one-year price target of 280.56. Comparatively, ACRX is -66% relative to its price target of 6.50. This suggests that ACRX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. INTU has a beta of 1.06 and ACRX’s beta is 2.04. INTU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. INTU has a short ratio of 2.34 compared to a short interest of 13.55 for ACRX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INTU.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) beats Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ACRX is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ACRX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, ACRX is more undervalued relative to its price target.