InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) vs. Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT): Comparing the Information Technology Services Industry’s Most Active Stocks

InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) shares are up more than 53.14% this year and recently decreased -0.79% or -$0.66 to settle at $82.94. Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT), on the other hand, is down -35.17% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $16.70 and has returned 2.52% during the past week.

InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) and Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) are the two most active stocks in the Information Technology Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect INXN to grow earnings at a 11.12% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VIRT is expected to grow at a -2.71% annual rate. All else equal, INXN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 15.1% for Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT). INXN’s ROI is 4.80% while VIRT has a ROI of 27.50%. The interpretation is that VIRT’s business generates a higher return on investment than INXN’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. INXN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.12. Comparatively, VIRT’s free cash flow per share was +3.49. On a percent-of-sales basis, INXN’s free cash flow was -0.01% while VIRT converted 35.43% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VIRT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

INXN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.75 versus a D/E of 2.40 for VIRT. VIRT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

INXN trades at a forward P/E of 110.15, a P/B of 5.86, and a P/S of 9.35, compared to a forward P/E of 11.41, a P/B of 2.03, and a P/S of 2.00 for VIRT. INXN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. INXN is currently priced at a -10.54% to its one-year price target of 92.71. Comparatively, VIRT is -10.36% relative to its price target of 18.63. This suggests that INXN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. INXN has a beta of 0.89 and VIRT’s beta is -0.55. VIRT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. INXN has a short ratio of 1.09 compared to a short interest of 14.52 for VIRT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for INXN.

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) beats InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VIRT is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, VIRT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,