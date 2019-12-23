Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) vs. Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX): Comparing the REIT – Industrial Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) shares are up more than 8.39% this year and recently increased 0.80% or $0.17 to settle at $21.32. Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX), on the other hand, is up 36.20% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $29.12 and has returned 6.51% during the past week.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) and Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Industrial industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ILPT to grow earnings at a -8.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VBTX is expected to grow at a 7.00% annual rate. All else equal, VBTX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 73.48% for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX). ILPT’s ROI is 6.10% while VBTX has a ROI of 17.70%. The interpretation is that VBTX’s business generates a higher return on investment than ILPT’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ILPT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.02. Comparatively, VBTX’s free cash flow per share was +0.51. On a percent-of-sales basis, ILPT’s free cash flow was -0% while VBTX converted 0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VBTX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ILPT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.39 versus a D/E of 0.06 for VBTX. ILPT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ILPT trades at a forward P/E of 11.52, a P/B of 1.38, and a P/S of 6.59, compared to a forward P/E of 12.15, a P/B of 1.28, and a P/S of 4.59 for VBTX. ILPT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ILPT is currently priced at a -11.17% to its one-year price target of 24.00. Comparatively, VBTX is -4.21% relative to its price target of 30.40. This suggests that ILPT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ILPT has a short ratio of 3.54 compared to a short interest of 3.16 for VBTX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VBTX.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) beats Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VBTX higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VBTX is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, VBTX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.