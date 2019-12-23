Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) vs. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS): Which is the Better Investment?

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) shares are up more than 42.32% this year and recently increased 1.04% or $1.85 to settle at $180.31. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS), on the other hand, is down -13.63% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $37.76 and has returned -2.83% during the past week.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) and Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ITW to grow earnings at a 3.18% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GOOS is expected to grow at a 28.57% annual rate. All else equal, GOOS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) has an EBITDA margin of 26.54%. This suggests that ITW underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ITW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.56. Comparatively, GOOS’s free cash flow per share was -0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, ITW’s free cash flow was 3.39% while GOOS converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ITW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ITW trades at a forward P/E of 22.63, a P/B of 19.60, and a P/S of 4.09, compared to a forward P/E of 59.00, a P/B of 19.64, for GOOS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ITW is currently priced at a 13.64% to its one-year price target of 158.67. Comparatively, GOOS is 14.77% relative to its price target of 32.90. This suggests that ITW is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ITW has a short ratio of 6.06 compared to a short interest of 7.95 for GOOS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ITW.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) beats Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ITW is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, ITW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, ITW is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ITW has better sentiment signals based on short interest.