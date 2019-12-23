Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) vs. B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): Which is the Better Investment?

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) shares are up more than 27.57% this year and recently decreased -1.59% or -$0.25 to settle at $15.13. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS), on the other hand, is down -38.01% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $17.92 and has returned 7.31% during the past week.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) and B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect HOPE to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BGS is expected to grow at a 3.80% annual rate. All else equal, HOPE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 23.43% for B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS). HOPE’s ROI is 18.50% while BGS has a ROI of 10.80%. The interpretation is that HOPE’s business generates a higher return on investment than BGS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. HOPE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.28. Comparatively, BGS’s free cash flow per share was -0.87. On a percent-of-sales basis, HOPE’s free cash flow was 0% while BGS converted -3.28% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HOPE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HOPE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.15 versus a D/E of 0.00 for BGS. HOPE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HOPE trades at a forward P/E of 12.41, a P/B of 0.94, and a P/S of 2.82, compared to a forward P/E of 10.35, a P/B of 1.38, and a P/S of 0.69 for BGS. HOPE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. HOPE is currently priced at a 4.34% to its one-year price target of 14.50. Comparatively, BGS is 3.64% relative to its price target of 17.29. This suggests that BGS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. HOPE has a beta of 1.53 and BGS’s beta is 0.47. BGS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. HOPE has a short ratio of 5.32 compared to a short interest of 22.37 for BGS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HOPE.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) beats B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HOPE is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, HOPE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.