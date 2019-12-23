Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) and Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI) Go Head-to-head

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) shares are up more than 45.02% this year and recently increased 2.09% or $0.9 to settle at $43.87. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI), on the other hand, is down -1.00% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $16.77 and has returned 1.02% during the past week.

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) and Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) are the two most active stocks in the Business Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, NWBI is expected to grow at a 7.00% annual rate. All else equal, NWBI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 45.58% for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI). MLHR’s ROI is 16.00% while NWBI has a ROI of 18.10%. The interpretation is that NWBI’s business generates a higher return on investment than MLHR’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MLHR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.82. Comparatively, NWBI’s free cash flow per share was +0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, MLHR’s free cash flow was 4.19% while NWBI converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MLHR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MLHR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.37 versus a D/E of 0.28 for NWBI. MLHR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MLHR trades at a forward P/E of 12.09, a P/B of 3.47, and a P/S of 0.98, compared to a forward P/E of 15.93, a P/B of 1.31, and a P/S of 4.39 for NWBI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. MLHR is currently priced at a 2.02% to its one-year price target of 43.00. Comparatively, NWBI is 5.94% relative to its price target of 15.83. This suggests that MLHR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. MLHR has a beta of 1.65 and NWBI’s beta is 0.64. NWBI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. MLHR has a short ratio of 4.13 compared to a short interest of 13.70 for NWBI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MLHR.

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) beats Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MLHR has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, MLHR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, MLHR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MLHR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.