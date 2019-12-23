Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) vs. ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW): Which is the Better Investment?

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares are down more than -7.80% this year and recently increased 1.87% or $0.81 to settle at $44.20. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW), on the other hand, is up 58.74% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $282.63 and has returned 3.54% during the past week.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) and ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect HP to grow earnings at a 70.95% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NOW is expected to grow at a 30.15% annual rate. All else equal, HP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 15% for ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW). HP’s ROI is 0.90% while NOW has a ROI of -1.70%. The interpretation is that HP’s business generates a higher return on investment than NOW’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. HP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.62. Comparatively, NOW’s free cash flow per share was +0.61. On a percent-of-sales basis, HP’s free cash flow was 2.4% while NOW converted 4.39% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NOW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. HP has a current ratio of 2.70 compared to 1.00 for NOW. This means that HP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.12 versus a D/E of 0.00 for NOW. HP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HP trades at a forward P/E of 65.97, a P/B of 1.20, and a P/S of 1.68, compared to a forward P/E of 67.24, a P/B of 37.19, and a P/S of 16.49 for NOW. HP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. HP is currently priced at a -0.52% to its one-year price target of 44.43. Comparatively, NOW is -6.55% relative to its price target of 302.45. This suggests that NOW is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. HP has a beta of 1.67 and NOW’s beta is 1.34. NOW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. HP has a short ratio of 3.64 compared to a short interest of 4.30 for NOW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HP.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) beats ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HP is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, HP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, HP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.