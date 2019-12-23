GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (GSAH) vs. LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM): Breaking Down the Conglomerates Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) shares are up more than 12.04% this year and recently increased 1.10% or $0.12 to settle at $10.98. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM), on the other hand, is up 5.64% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $86.17 and has returned 4.45% during the past week.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) and LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) are the two most active stocks in the Conglomerates industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, LOGM is expected to grow at a 2.20% annual rate. All else equal, LOGM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 25.83% for LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM).

Cash is king when it comes to investing. GSAH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, LOGM’s free cash flow per share was +1.20.

GSAH trades at a P/B of 189.31, compared to a forward P/E of 17.23, a P/B of 1.53, and a P/S of 3.37 for LOGM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. GSAH has a short ratio of 0.04 compared to a short interest of 2.01 for LOGM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GSAH.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) on a total of 6 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks. LOGM has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity.