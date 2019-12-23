Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) and Interface, Inc. (TILE) Go Head-to-head

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares are down more than -11.48% this year and recently increased 6.15% or $0.92 to settle at $15.88. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE), on the other hand, is up 20.63% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $17.19 and has returned -0.23% during the past week.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect GOSS to grow earnings at a 31.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TILE is expected to grow at a 33.10% annual rate. All else equal, TILE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 11.72% for Interface, Inc. (TILE).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GOSS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.61. Comparatively, TILE’s free cash flow per share was +0.80.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. GOSS has a current ratio of 13.60 compared to 2.20 for TILE. This means that GOSS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GOSS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.07 versus a D/E of 1.76 for TILE. TILE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GOSS trades at a P/B of 2.42, compared to a forward P/E of 10.23, a P/B of 2.81, and a P/S of 0.74 for TILE. GOSS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. GOSS is currently priced at a -41.19% to its one-year price target of 27.00. Comparatively, TILE is -9.53% relative to its price target of 19.00. This suggests that GOSS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. GOSS has a short ratio of 5.49 compared to a short interest of 3.48 for TILE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TILE.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) beats Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. GOSS higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GOSS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, GOSS is more undervalued relative to its price target.