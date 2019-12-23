GameStop Corp. (GME) vs. Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN): Breaking Down the Electronics Stores Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are down more than -52.54% this year and recently decreased -1.16% or -$0.07 to settle at $5.99. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), on the other hand, is up 21.76% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $15.67 and has returned 6.09% during the past week.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are the two most active stocks in the Electronics Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, BDN is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, BDN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 55.27% for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN). GME’s ROI is -35.50% while BDN has a ROI of 1.40%. The interpretation is that BDN’s business generates a higher return on investment than GME’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. GME’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.38. Comparatively, BDN’s free cash flow per share was -0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, GME’s free cash flow was -0.3% while BDN converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BDN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GME’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.68 versus a D/E of 1.23 for BDN. BDN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

GME trades at a forward P/E of 12.05, a P/B of 0.80, and a P/S of 0.05, compared to a forward P/E of 147.83, a P/B of 1.63, and a P/S of 4.82 for BDN. GME is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. GME is currently priced at a 31.65% to its one-year price target of 4.55. Comparatively, BDN is -7.5% relative to its price target of 16.94. This suggests that BDN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. GME has a beta of 0.53 and BDN’s beta is 0.88. GME’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) beats GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BDN higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, GME is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BDN is more undervalued relative to its price target.