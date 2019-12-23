Flex Ltd. (FLEX) vs. Sealed Air Corporation (SEE): Breaking Down the Printed Circuit Boards Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) shares are up more than 65.97% this year and recently decreased -1.33% or -$0.17 to settle at $12.63. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE), on the other hand, is up 16.62% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $40.63 and has returned 6.89% during the past week.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) and Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) are the two most active stocks in the Printed Circuit Boards industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect FLEX to grow earnings at a 17.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SEE is expected to grow at a 9.60% annual rate. All else equal, FLEX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 16.01% for Sealed Air Corporation (SEE). FLEX’s ROI is 4.60% while SEE has a ROI of 18.30%. The interpretation is that SEE’s business generates a higher return on investment than FLEX’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. FLEX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.13. Comparatively, SEE’s free cash flow per share was +0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, FLEX’s free cash flow was -4.13% while SEE converted 0.23% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SEE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. FLEX has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 1.10 for SEE. This means that FLEX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

FLEX trades at a forward P/E of 8.97, a P/B of 2.31, and a P/S of 0.26, compared to a forward P/E of 13.56, and a P/S of 1.32 for SEE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. FLEX is currently priced at a -8.87% to its one-year price target of 13.86. Comparatively, SEE is -11.38% relative to its price target of 45.85. This suggests that SEE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. FLEX has a beta of 1.84 and SEE’s beta is 1.03. SEE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. FLEX has a short ratio of 1.87 compared to a short interest of 4.69 for SEE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FLEX.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) beats Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SEE is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. SEE is more undervalued relative to its price target.