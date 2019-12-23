First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (FMBI) vs. Garmin Ltd. (GRMN): Which is the Better Investment?

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) shares are up more than 17.06% this year and recently decreased -0.22% or -$0.05 to settle at $23.19. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), on the other hand, is up 55.84% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $98.68 and has returned 1.28% during the past week.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) and Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect FMBI to grow earnings at a 7.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GRMN is expected to grow at a 6.70% annual rate. All else equal, FMBI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 28.1% for Garmin Ltd. (GRMN). FMBI’s ROI is 18.60% while GRMN has a ROI of 15.60%. The interpretation is that FMBI’s business generates a higher return on investment than GRMN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. FMBI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.49. Comparatively, GRMN’s free cash flow per share was +0.83. On a percent-of-sales basis, FMBI’s free cash flow was 0.01% while GRMN converted 4.91% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GRMN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FMBI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.10 versus a D/E of 0.00 for GRMN. FMBI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

FMBI trades at a forward P/E of 11.73, a P/B of 1.08, and a P/S of 3.75, compared to a forward P/E of 22.75, a P/B of 4.28, and a P/S of 5.17 for GRMN. FMBI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. FMBI is currently priced at a -4.57% to its one-year price target of 24.30. Comparatively, GRMN is 12.56% relative to its price target of 87.67. This suggests that FMBI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. FMBI has a beta of 1.29 and GRMN’s beta is 0.91. GRMN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. FMBI has a short ratio of 6.78 compared to a short interest of 3.49 for GRMN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GRMN.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) beats Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FMBI is growing fastly, is more profitable and generates a higher return on investment. In terms of valuation, FMBI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, FMBI is more undervalued relative to its price target.