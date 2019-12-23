Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) and Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Go Head-to-head

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) shares are up more than 14.67% this year and recently decreased -1.19% or -$0.18 to settle at $14.96. Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH), on the other hand, is up 4.61% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $2.95 and has returned -13.24% during the past week.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) and Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect FCAU to grow earnings at a 20.11% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CYH is expected to grow at a 15.30% annual rate. All else equal, FCAU’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 7.32% for Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH).

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. FCAU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.12. Comparatively, CYH’s free cash flow per share was -1.62. On a percent-of-sales basis, FCAU’s free cash flow was 0.18% while CYH converted -1.35% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FCAU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FCAU trades at a forward P/E of 4.94, compared to a P/S of 0.03 for CYH. FCAU is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. FCAU is currently priced at a -18.43% to its one-year price target of 18.34. Comparatively, CYH is 0.34% relative to its price target of 2.94. This suggests that FCAU is the better investment over the next year.

Summary

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) beats Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. FCAU is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. FCAU is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, FCAU has better sentiment signals based on short interest.