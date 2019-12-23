Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE) and FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Go Head-to-head

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares are up more than 58.30% this year and recently increased 2.42% or $0.48 to settle at $20.31. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT), on the other hand, is up 56.31% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $290.30 and has returned -4.73% during the past week.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) and FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, FLT is expected to grow at a 14.87% annual rate. All else equal, FLT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 56.94% for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT). FATE’s ROI is -38.30% while FLT has a ROI of 10.20%. The interpretation is that FLT’s business generates a higher return on investment than FATE’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. FATE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.32. Comparatively, FLT’s free cash flow per share was +2.48. On a percent-of-sales basis, FATE’s free cash flow was -0.51% while FLT converted 8.84% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FLT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. FATE has a current ratio of 7.50 compared to 1.10 for FLT. This means that FATE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. FATE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.05 versus a D/E of 1.15 for FLT. FLT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

FATE trades at a P/B of 5.08, and a P/S of 157.80, compared to a forward P/E of 21.41, a P/B of 6.45, and a P/S of 9.67 for FLT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. FATE is currently priced at a -18.99% to its one-year price target of 25.07. Comparatively, FLT is -10.47% relative to its price target of 324.24. This suggests that FATE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. FATE has a beta of 1.93 and FLT’s beta is 1.10. FLT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. FATE has a short ratio of 10.42 compared to a short interest of 4.54 for FLT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FLT.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) beats Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FLT higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, FLT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.