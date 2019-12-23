Extended Stay America, Inc. (STAY) vs. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): Which is the Better Investment?

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares are down more than -4.97% this year and recently decreased -0.47% or -$0.07 to settle at $14.73. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC), on the other hand, is up 126.08% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $38.75 and has returned 4.64% during the past week.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) are the two most active stocks in the Lodging industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect STAY to grow earnings at a -9.45% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, THC is expected to grow at a 23.13% annual rate. All else equal, THC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.66% for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC). STAY’s ROI is 10.40% while THC has a ROI of 10.00%. The interpretation is that STAY’s business generates a higher return on investment than THC’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. STAY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.14. Comparatively, THC’s free cash flow per share was +2.54. On a percent-of-sales basis, STAY’s free cash flow was 2.01% while THC converted 1.44% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, STAY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

STAY trades at a forward P/E of 15.36, a P/B of 3.38, and a P/S of 2.21, compared to a forward P/E of 12.97, and a P/S of 0.22 for THC. STAY is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. STAY is currently priced at a -8.68% to its one-year price target of 16.13. Comparatively, THC is 6.49% relative to its price target of 36.39. This suggests that STAY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. STAY has a beta of 1.19 and THC’s beta is 1.83. STAY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. STAY has a short ratio of 1.42 compared to a short interest of 8.09 for THC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for STAY.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) beats Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. THC is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, THC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,