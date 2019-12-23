Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) vs. Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC): Breaking Down the Diversified Machinery Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) shares are up more than 37.49% this year and recently increased 0.17% or $0.16 to settle at $94.40. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC), on the other hand, is up 12.47% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $27.14 and has returned 4.63% during the past week.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) and Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ETN to grow earnings at a 6.93% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SFNC is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, ETN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 107.75% for Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC). ETN’s ROI is 10.20% while SFNC has a ROI of 17.80%. The interpretation is that SFNC’s business generates a higher return on investment than ETN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ETN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.53. Comparatively, SFNC’s free cash flow per share was +0.49. On a percent-of-sales basis, ETN’s free cash flow was 2.93% while SFNC converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ETN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ETN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.51 versus a D/E of 0.14 for SFNC. ETN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ETN trades at a forward P/E of 16.11, a P/B of 2.48, and a P/S of 1.80, compared to a forward P/E of 11.31, a P/B of 1.03, and a P/S of 4.11 for SFNC. ETN is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ETN is currently priced at a -3.67% to its one-year price target of 98.00. Comparatively, SFNC is -5.1% relative to its price target of 28.60. This suggests that SFNC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. ETN has a beta of 1.43 and SFNC’s beta is 1.11. SFNC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ETN has a short ratio of 3.90 compared to a short interest of 4.22 for SFNC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ETN.

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) beats Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SFNC is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SFNC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, SFNC is more undervalued relative to its price target.