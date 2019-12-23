Dissecting the Numbers for Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) and Loews Corporation (L)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) shares are up more than 51.74% this year and recently decreased -0.72% or -$0.11 to settle at $15.25. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L), on the other hand, is up 13.49% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $51.66 and has returned 2.07% during the past week.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect VIAV to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, L is expected to grow at a 14.58% annual rate. All else equal, VIAV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.75% for Loews Corporation (L). VIAV’s ROI is 2.70% while L has a ROI of 4.30%. The interpretation is that L’s business generates a higher return on investment than VIAV’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. VIAV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.10. Comparatively, L’s free cash flow per share was +1.58. On a percent-of-sales basis, VIAV’s free cash flow was 2.03% while L converted 3.34% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, L is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VIAV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.59 for L. L is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

VIAV trades at a forward P/E of 19.70, a P/B of 4.94, and a P/S of 3.04, compared to a forward P/E of 17.51, a P/B of 0.80, and a P/S of 1.06 for L. VIAV is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. VIAV is currently priced at a -10.03% to its one-year price target of 16.95. Comparatively, L is -0.65% relative to its price target of 52.00. This suggests that VIAV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. VIAV has a beta of 1.09 and L’s beta is 0.67. L’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. VIAV has a short ratio of 6.75 compared to a short interest of 3.62 for L. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for L.

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) beats Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. L is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, L is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, L has better sentiment signals based on short interest.