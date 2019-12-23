Dissecting the Numbers for United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) and Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) shares are down more than -23.70% this year and recently increased 1.38% or $0.11 to settle at $8.08. Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI), on the other hand, is down -11.16% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $19.91 and has returned 5.01% during the past week.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) are the two most active stocks in the Food Wholesale industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect UNFI to grow earnings at a -7.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LEVI is expected to grow at a 4.20% annual rate. All else equal, LEVI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. UNFI’s ROI is -4.50% while LEVI has a ROI of 22.60%. The interpretation is that LEVI’s business generates a higher return on investment than UNFI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. UNFI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -3.31. Comparatively, LEVI’s free cash flow per share was -0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, UNFI’s free cash flow was -0.83% while LEVI converted -0.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LEVI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. UNFI has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 2.40 for LEVI. This means that LEVI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. UNFI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.80 versus a D/E of 0.71 for LEVI. UNFI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

UNFI trades at a forward P/E of 6.01, a P/B of 0.38, and a P/S of 0.02, compared to a forward P/E of 17.09, a P/B of 5.37, and a P/S of 1.33 for LEVI. UNFI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. UNFI is currently priced at a 4.26% to its one-year price target of 7.75. Comparatively, LEVI is -13.96% relative to its price target of 23.14. This suggests that LEVI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. UNFI has a short ratio of 4.76 compared to a short interest of 4.54 for LEVI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LEVI.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) beats United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LEVI , generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UNFI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, LEVI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LEVI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.