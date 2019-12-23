Dissecting the Numbers for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) and NCR Corporation (NCR)

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR), on the other hand, is up 50.17% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $34.66 and has returned 1.76% during the past week.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) and NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect UMC to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NCR is expected to grow at a 4.00% annual rate. All else equal, UMC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.21% for NCR Corporation (NCR). UMC’s ROI is 2.10% while NCR has a ROI of 4.40%. The interpretation is that NCR’s business generates a higher return on investment than UMC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. UMC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.00. Comparatively, NCR’s free cash flow per share was +1.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, UMC’s free cash flow was -47.39% while NCR converted 2.21% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NCR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. UMC has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 1.30 for NCR. This means that UMC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. UMC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.49 versus a D/E of 5.03 for NCR. NCR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

UMC trades at a forward P/E of 15.11, a P/B of 0.94, and a P/S of 1.38, compared to a forward P/E of 11.23, a P/B of 5.80, and a P/S of 0.64 for NCR. UMC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. UMC is currently priced at a 25.35% to its one-year price target of 2.17. Comparatively, NCR is -13.89% relative to its price target of 40.25. This suggests that NCR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. UMC has a beta of 0.93 and NCR’s beta is 1.64. UMC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. UMC has a short ratio of 1.70 compared to a short interest of 7.58 for NCR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UMC.

NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) beats United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NCR is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, NCR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, NCR is more undervalued relative to its price target.