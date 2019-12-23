Dissecting the Numbers for TAL Education Group (TAL) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares are up more than 77.32% this year and recently increased 0.23% or $0.11 to settle at $47.31. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN), on the other hand, is down -29.80% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $23.32 and has returned 4.43% during the past week.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) are the two most active stocks in the Education & Training Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect TAL to grow earnings at a 27.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SUPN is expected to grow at a 37.00% annual rate. All else equal, SUPN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 42.99% for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN). TAL’s ROI is 7.70% while SUPN has a ROI of 14.70%. The interpretation is that SUPN’s business generates a higher return on investment than TAL’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. On a percent-of-sales basis, TAL’s free cash flow was 0% while SUPN converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SUPN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. TAL has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 2.90 for SUPN. This means that SUPN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TAL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.61 for SUPN. SUPN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TAL trades at a forward P/E of 53.58, a P/B of 11.18, and a P/S of 9.46, compared to a forward P/E of 16.46, a P/B of 2.20, and a P/S of 3.02 for SUPN. TAL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. TAL is currently priced at a 3.93% to its one-year price target of 45.52. Comparatively, SUPN is -9.15% relative to its price target of 25.67. This suggests that SUPN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. TAL has a beta of 0.27 and SUPN’s beta is 1.51. TAL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. TAL has a short ratio of 7.65 compared to a short interest of 7.64 for SUPN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SUPN.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) beats TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SUPN has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, SUPN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SUPN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SUPN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.