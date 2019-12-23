Dissecting the Numbers for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) and Welbilt, Inc. (WBT)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) shares are down more than -63.71% this year and recently decreased -1.35% or -$0.01 to settle at $0.94. Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT), on the other hand, is up 43.83% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $15.98 and has returned -0.31% during the past week.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) and Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect SENS to grow earnings at a 8.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WBT is expected to grow at a 12.20% annual rate. All else equal, WBT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 13.74% for Welbilt, Inc. (WBT). SENS’s ROI is -71.70% while WBT has a ROI of 11.60%. The interpretation is that WBT’s business generates a higher return on investment than SENS’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SENS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.18. Comparatively, WBT’s free cash flow per share was +0.38. On a percent-of-sales basis, SENS’s free cash flow was -0.19% while WBT converted 3.37% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WBT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. SENS has a current ratio of 7.40 compared to 1.70 for WBT. This means that SENS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SENS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.57 versus a D/E of 6.19 for WBT. WBT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SENS trades at a P/B of 7.23, and a P/S of 9.94, compared to a forward P/E of 18.62, a P/B of 9.74, and a P/S of 1.39 for WBT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. SENS is currently priced at a -51.79% to its one-year price target of 1.95. Comparatively, WBT is -16.51% relative to its price target of 19.14. This suggests that SENS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. SENS has a beta of 0.84 and WBT’s beta is 1.70. SENS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SENS has a short ratio of 25.64 compared to a short interest of 9.61 for WBT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WBT.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT) beats Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WBT higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, WBT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.