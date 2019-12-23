Dissecting the Numbers for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) shares are down more than -5.92% this year and recently increased 1.23% or $0.23 to settle at $18.91. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH), on the other hand, is up 17.99% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $21.25 and has returned 3.66% during the past week.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect PAGP to grow earnings at a -10.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VSH is expected to grow at a 9.00% annual rate. All else equal, VSH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 18.59% for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH). PAGP’s ROI is 19.60% while VSH has a ROI of 21.50%. The interpretation is that VSH’s business generates a higher return on investment than PAGP’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. PAGP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.18. Comparatively, VSH’s free cash flow per share was +0.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, PAGP’s free cash flow was -0.1% while VSH converted 1.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VSH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. PAGP has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 3.50 for VSH. This means that VSH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PAGP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.76 versus a D/E of 0.33 for VSH. PAGP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PAGP trades at a forward P/E of 11.04, a P/B of 1.47, and a P/S of 0.14, compared to a forward P/E of 19.37, a P/B of 2.07, and a P/S of 1.09 for VSH. PAGP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PAGP is currently priced at a -22.72% to its one-year price target of 24.47. Comparatively, VSH is 18.06% relative to its price target of 18.00. This suggests that PAGP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. PAGP has a beta of 1.15 and VSH’s beta is 1.56. PAGP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. PAGP has a short ratio of 0.87 compared to a short interest of 10.97 for VSH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PAGP.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) beats Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VSH , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PAGP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,