Dissecting the Numbers for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAS) and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) shares are up more than 100.97% this year and recently increased 1.14% or $0.07 to settle at $6.21. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP), on the other hand, is down -11.96% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $5.96 and has returned 9.76% during the past week.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, UGP is expected to grow at a 0.70% annual rate. All else equal, UGP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. PHAS’s ROI is -33.60% while UGP has a ROI of 5.10%. The interpretation is that UGP’s business generates a higher return on investment than PHAS’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. PHAS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.30. Comparatively, UGP’s free cash flow per share was +0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, PHAS’s free cash flow was -1.29% while UGP converted 0.72% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UGP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. PHAS has a current ratio of 14.00 compared to 3.00 for UGP. This means that PHAS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PHAS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.14 versus a D/E of 1.72 for UGP. UGP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PHAS trades at a P/B of 2.51, and a P/S of 92.95, compared to a forward P/E of 21.67, a P/B of 2.71, and a P/S of 0.30 for UGP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. PHAS is currently priced at a -68.95% to its one-year price target of 20.00. Comparatively, UGP is 10.78% relative to its price target of 5.38. This suggests that PHAS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. PHAS has a short ratio of 4.42 compared to a short interest of 4.04 for UGP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UGP.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) beats Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PHAS higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PHAS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, PHAS is more undervalued relative to its price target.