Dissecting the Numbers for Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK) and Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) shares are up more than 70.82% this year and recently increased 0.66% or $0.09 to settle at $13.70. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD), on the other hand, is down -64.85% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $4.33 and has returned -2.48% during the past week.

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) and Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) are the two most active stocks in the Property Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect NMRK to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, QUAD is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, NMRK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 4.53% for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD). NMRK’s ROI is 11.60% while QUAD has a ROI of 4.80%. The interpretation is that NMRK’s business generates a higher return on investment than QUAD’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. NMRK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.73. Comparatively, QUAD’s free cash flow per share was -1.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, NMRK’s free cash flow was 6.41% while QUAD converted -1.28% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NMRK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. NMRK has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.10 for QUAD. This means that QUAD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NMRK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.17 versus a D/E of 5.27 for QUAD. QUAD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NMRK trades at a forward P/E of 7.76, a P/B of 3.97, and a P/S of 1.10, compared to a forward P/E of 18.83, a P/B of 0.97, and a P/S of 0.06 for QUAD. NMRK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. NMRK is currently priced at a -3.04% to its one-year price target of 14.13. Comparatively, QUAD is -13.4% relative to its price target of 5.00. This suggests that QUAD is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. NMRK has a short ratio of 2.99 compared to a short interest of 6.19 for QUAD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NMRK.

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) beats Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NMRK is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, NMRK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.