Dissecting the Numbers for Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) and Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) shares are up more than 33.78% this year and recently increased 1.18% or $0.22 to settle at $18.85. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI), on the other hand, is up 22.49% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $13.29 and has returned 1.45% during the past week.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, RPAI is expected to grow at a -4.49% annual rate. All else equal, KRG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has an EBITDA margin of 41.96%. This suggests that KRG underlying business is more profitable KRG’s ROI is 0.70% while RPAI has a ROI of 3.40%. The interpretation is that RPAI’s business generates a higher return on investment than KRG’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. KRG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.01. Comparatively, RPAI’s free cash flow per share was +0.08. On a percent-of-sales basis, KRG’s free cash flow was -0% while RPAI converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KRG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

KRG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.92 versus a D/E of 0.99 for RPAI. RPAI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

KRG trades at a forward P/E of 589.06, a P/B of 1.22, and a P/S of 4.84, compared to a forward P/E of 260.59, a P/B of 1.72, and a P/S of 5.95 for RPAI. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. KRG is currently priced at a 0.53% to its one-year price target of 18.75. Comparatively, RPAI is -11.4% relative to its price target of 15.00. This suggests that RPAI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. KRG has a beta of 0.81 and RPAI’s beta is 0.55. RPAI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. KRG has a short ratio of 4.67 compared to a short interest of 3.17 for RPAI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RPAI.

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) beats Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RPAI is growing fastly and has higher cash flow per share. RPAI is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, RPAI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.