Dissecting the Numbers for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) and Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares are up more than 57.53% this year and recently increased 1.11% or $0.15 to settle at $13.66. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC), on the other hand, is up 16.96% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $60.01 and has returned 0.47% during the past week.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) and Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs – Generic industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, LNC is expected to grow at a 9.80% annual rate. All else equal, LNC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 7.05% for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC). IRWD’s ROI is -109.80% while LNC has a ROI of 10.00%. The interpretation is that LNC’s business generates a higher return on investment than IRWD’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. IRWD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.19. Comparatively, LNC’s free cash flow per share was +0.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, IRWD’s free cash flow was 0.01% while LNC converted 0.34% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LNC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

IRWD trades at a forward P/E of 21.75, and a P/S of 4.90, compared to a forward P/E of 5.97, a P/B of 0.60, and a P/S of 0.68 for LNC. IRWD is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. IRWD is currently priced at a -4.14% to its one-year price target of 14.25. Comparatively, LNC is -15.4% relative to its price target of 70.93. This suggests that LNC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. IRWD has a beta of 1.89 and LNC’s beta is 1.96. IRWD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. IRWD has a short ratio of 17.98 compared to a short interest of 3.61 for LNC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LNC.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) beats Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LNC higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, LNC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, LNC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LNC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.