Dissecting the Numbers for Farfetch Limited (FTCH) and National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) shares are down more than -45.79% this year and recently decreased -1.03% or -$0.1 to settle at $9.60. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN), on the other hand, is up 7.75% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $52.27 and has returned 1.06% during the past week.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) and National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, NNN is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, NNN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 76.64% for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN).

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. FTCH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.15. Comparatively, NNN’s free cash flow per share was -0.34. On a percent-of-sales basis, FTCH’s free cash flow was -0.01% while NNN converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FTCH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

FTCH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.07 versus a D/E of 0.71 for NNN. NNN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

FTCH trades at a P/B of 2.30, and a P/S of 3.38, compared to a forward P/E of 30.57, a P/B of 2.16, and a P/S of 13.66 for NNN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. FTCH is currently priced at a -39.85% to its one-year price target of 15.96. Comparatively, NNN is -14.31% relative to its price target of 61.00. This suggests that FTCH is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. FTCH has a short ratio of 7.24 compared to a short interest of 4.43 for NNN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NNN.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) beats National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. FTCH has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, FTCH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, FTCH is more undervalued relative to its price target.