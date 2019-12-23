Dissecting the Numbers for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) and Steelcase Inc. (SCS)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) shares are up more than 80.56% this year and recently increased 1.54% or $0.38 to settle at $24.99. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS), on the other hand, is up 45.72% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $21.61 and has returned 14.46% during the past week.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) and Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect EPRT to grow earnings at a 34.51% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SCS is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, EPRT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 4.66% for Steelcase Inc. (SCS). EPRT’s ROI is 1.80% while SCS has a ROI of 10.90%. The interpretation is that SCS’s business generates a higher return on investment than EPRT’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. EPRT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.11. Comparatively, SCS’s free cash flow per share was +1.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, EPRT’s free cash flow was 0.01% while SCS converted 4.12% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SCS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

EPRT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.52 for SCS. SCS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

EPRT trades at a forward P/E of 35.00, a P/B of 1.66, and a P/S of 15.48, compared to a forward P/E of 14.98, a P/B of 2.72, and a P/S of 0.69 for SCS. EPRT is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. EPRT is currently priced at a -5.41% to its one-year price target of 26.42. Comparatively, SCS is 27.12% relative to its price target of 17.00. This suggests that EPRT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. EPRT has a short ratio of 2.97 compared to a short interest of 3.09 for SCS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EPRT.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) beats Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EPRT is growing fastly, is more profitable and has lower financial risk. EPRT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, EPRT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.